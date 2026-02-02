Not Drake Maye: Seahawks star favored to win Super Bowl LX MVP over Patriots QB

The Seattle Seahawks will play against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX and they have the Super Bowl MVP odds-on favorite. That might come as a shock as the AFC team has a legit contender for that same regular season award in quarterback Drake Maye.

Sam Darnold turned heads with a major admission about his Jets and Panthers career. However, he is also turning heads with his current play, which made Darnold the Super Bowl MVP favorite over Drake Maye.

As of right now, Sam Darnold is +120 to win the award. This means if someone bets $100 and the Seahawks QB does win the Super Bowl MVP, that person would win $120 in return. As for Maye, he is next in the odds, at a +235 line.

The line does make sense

Darnold is the starting QB of the favored team to win the Super Bowl. Hence, it’s reasonable to see him as the favorite to win the award. The quarterback for the winning team has been awarded the MVP in 34 out of the last 59 Super Bowls. Hence, if the favored team wins, and in this case, that’s the Seahawks, so Darnold should clearly be the one favored here.

Darnold has been playing lights out during the postseason. He has turned his career around and now, he’s on the verge of winning a Super Bowl. The Seahawks quarterback, however, is still dealing with an oblique injury that has bothered him during the whole playoff run.

Drake Maye hasn’t played his best yet

It also helps the fact that Maye hasn’t made the best playoff run ever. In fact, one could argue that his three worst games of the season came in the playoffs. Hence, that helps the bookmakers not only set the Seahawks as favorite over the Patriots, but Sam Darnold over Drake Maye too. Other odds for Super Bowl MVP are:

