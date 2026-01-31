Kyle Juszczyk picks his Super Bowl favorite and sends a strong message to the Seahawks, Sam Darnold

Kyle Juszczyk once again posted a 200-plus-yard season, but it wasn’t enough to help the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl,which will now be played by the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Juszczyk admitted he’s leaning toward New England as his preferred pick to win the championship.

“I’m not a big fan of Seattle. I like the Patriots’ chances,” Juszczyk said recently on The Rich Eisen Show. He also made it clear he has no issue with the Seahawks potentially celebrating a Super Bowl win at Levi’s Stadium or anywhere else.

“They can celebrate wherever they want. I know I would celebrate if we won a Super Bowl in their stadium. I’m not salty about that,” Juszczyk said. “I would be very happy for Klint Kubiak, Sam Darnold, Eric Saubert — and that’s about it.”

Juszczyk evaluates the 49ers’ season

After finishing the year with two touchdowns and 213 receiving yards, Juszczyk said the 49ers’ season was a success, especially considering the injuries the team endured. San Francisco won more than 10 regular-season games and picked up a key playoff victory against the Eagles.

“It was a successful season. Obviously, I’m gonna catch flack. Someone is gonna say, ‘How is it successful if you didn’t win the Super Bowl?’ Well, 31 teams don’t win the Super Bowl. Are we all unsuccessful? No, I don’t think so,” Juszczyk said.

“It was going to be one of those seasons where we just needed to figure it out. Then you tack on all the injuries, and we had to find out what era we’re going into with the Niners. With all the adversity we dealt with and winning 12 games, plus a Wild Card win against the defending champions, it’s hard for me to say it wasn’t a successful season.”