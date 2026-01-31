Austin Hays reportedly makes major offseason decision after multiple MLB teams showed interest

Outfielder Austin Hays is reportedly closing the book on his offseason search and choosing his next MLB home. After weeks of free‑agent speculation and interest from multiple clubs, Hays appears set to sign with the Chicago White Sox.

The 30‑year‑old veteran, who spent the 2025 season with the Cincinnati Reds, had drawn attention from several teams as spring training approached. His blend of right‑handed pop and experience made him an intriguing depth option on the open market.

According to Jon Heyman, “Hays to White Sox. $6M plus incentives. Pending physical.” That succinct update signals that the long pursuit may be nearing a conclusion, with Chicago poised to add a proven bat to its outfield mix.

What’s next for Hays and the White Sox?

Hays’ decision comes after a winter of interest from clubs including the Reds, Rangers, White Sox, Tigers, Cardinals, Padres and Cubs, showcasing the broad market for his services. While his career has had ups and downs, including an All‑Star season in 2023, teams saw value in adding a veteran who can impact both sides of the ball.

Austin Hays reacts after a major‑league at‑bat as he eyes a new chapter with the White Sox. Jeff Dean/Getty Images

This move gives the White Sox another veteran presence and outfield option as they shape their roster for the 2026 season, joining a mix of youth and established players vying for playing time.

