Uruguayan stars are under investigation as the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened a file against the AUF over the team's reaction to its elimination from Qatar 2022.

A tough start to a FIFA World Cup group stage usually proves costly. If not, just look at Uruguay, Germany or Mexico. All of them failed to pick up a win in their first two group games, and ended up missing the Qatar 2022 Round of 16.

La Celeste, however, can't turn the page yet as their reaction to being eliminated will probably have consequences. With a sense of unjustice in regard to the officials' decisions throughout the group stage, the Uruguayan team was furious at the end of the Ghana game.

A melee ensued around referee Daniel Siebert and his assistants, which is why the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened a file against the AUF (Uruguay's FA) as well as some of their most renowned players.

FIFA opens file against AUF and four Uruguayan stars

Apart from opening a file against the Uruguayan federation, FIFA will also investigate Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Fernando Muslera, and Edinson Cavani — who were seen protesting against the referees.

While Gimenez could face a lengthy suspension for potentially assaulting an official and insulting the governing body, Cavani could also be in trouble for punching the VAR monitor. Godin and Muslera, meanwhile, were also caught full of rage all over the referees.

Now, Uruguay will have to wait and see what the Disciplinary Committee determines.

