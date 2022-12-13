France and Morocco will be the protagonists of the second of the semifinals of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here we will tell you everything about the head-to-head between these two teams.

The second of the semifinals will feature the last champions World Cup, France, and Morocco, the big surprise of this tournament. Here we tell you everything about the head-to-head of these two teams. Remember that you can watch this game and all Qatar 2022 in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be an intense game looking for the second finalists that will face Argentina to define who will be the champions of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. On the one hand, the last champions and their great solidity; on the other, Morocco and its very orderly game. An interesting clash of styles that no fan should miss.

France is a team with a lot of history in the World Cups. They have 2 titles and a final, in addition to having had great squads and players throughout history. Morocco also have a lot of history in the World Cups. They are the first African team to pass the first round (in Mexico 1986) and also to reach a semifinal.

France and Morocco head-to-head

France and Morocco have never met in World Cups, although that does not mean that there are no clashes between the two teams. The first two were at the Mediterranean Games, and both were draws. Later they would play 4 games, all of them friendlies, with three victories for France and 1 draw, for a total of 6 games

Morocco could never beat the French, who are the dominators of the statistics. The last time they faced each other was on November 16, 2007. On that occasion it was a 2-2 draw. 15 years have passed since that game and of course the contexts and teams are totally different.

