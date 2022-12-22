Kylian Mbappe and the French team were subject of mockery by the Argentine players after the 2022 World Cup final. Therefore, France’s Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire is upset that FIFA didn’t take action about it.

Argentina’s triumph at Qatar 2022 was celebrated in many countries, but France were not one of them. Not only because they lost the World Cup final, but especially because of the Argentines’ attitude after the game.

Kylian Mbappe has been made a target of ridicule by the Argentine fans and players, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez leading the mockery of the PSG star. Dibu first dedicated Mbappe “a minute of silence” while celebrating in the dressing room, before holding a baby doll with Mbappe’s face on it during the victory parade in Buenos Aires.

Unsurprisingly, no one in France is happy with the Argentines’ lack of manners and even the government looks upset about it. Just a day after French politician Karl Olive asked FIFA to strip Martinez from the Golden Glove award, the Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said soccer’s governing body should have taken action in response to the Argentines’ behavior.

French government upset with FIFA’s lack of action against the Argentines’ mockery

“What is FIFA doing about it? Sport is fair play, it’s respect for others, it’s respect for the one who lost, we should not add insult to disappointment,” Le Maire told Sud Radio, via RMC Sport.

Fédération française de football (FFF) president Noel Le Graet had also addressed the Argentines’ players attitude after the final, saying he wrote to the AFA president Claudio Tapia over the “excess” of the Argentines’ celebrations.

“We have launched different procedures,” Le Graet said. “It’s very shocking. These are boys who have given their best for France to succeed. It’s important that we support them.

“I have written to my counterpart of the Argentine federation (Tapia), I find these excesses abnormal, within the framework of a sporting competition, and I cannot understand it. It goes too far. Mbappe’s behavior has been exemplary.”