Les Bleus couldn't retain the FIFA World Cup trophy at Qatar 2022, but the team still received an incredible welcome from its fans in the French capital.

France fought until the end, but it wasn't meant to be this time. Argentina won in the penalty shootout and lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy, which Les Bleus had held for four years due to their success in Russia 2018.

Qatar 2022 was still a memorable campaign for Didier Deschamps' men, as they made all the way to the final despite the injury crisis that struck the team before and during the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe, for instance, ended up winning the Golden Boot as he recorded eight goals in seven games—including a hat-trick in the grand final. Therefore, the team had a warm welcome in Paris despite the final result.

Fans give warm welcome to French national team after 2022 World Cup

The streets of Paris were crowded on Monday night as the team returned from its World Cup participation in Qatar. According to BFMTV, nearly 50,000 people gathered at Place de la Concorde to recognize the French national team for its performance.

While this shows that France had a great campaign, it also reflects how connected the French fans are with these players. This kind of gesture suggests that Les Bleus will come back stronger, just like Mbappe said on social media.