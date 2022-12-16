Throughout history there have been 21 editions of the World Cup, the last being Qatar 2022. Here we tell you who the champions have been in each of the 21 World Cups.

Throughout history, 21 editions of the World Cup have been held, the first being in Uruguay 1930 and the last in Qatar 2022. Here we will tell you who the winners of the previous editions have been while we wait to find out who will be the winner this year. You can watch the final in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Only one team has qualified for all the editions of the World Cup: Brazil, who are also the top winners with 5 editions. They are followed by two European teams, Italy and Germany with 4 editions each, although sadly for these two historical teams their last years have been very bad.

With two titles are Argentina, France (one of the two will add their third in the final on Sunday) and Uruguay, the first champions in history. Finally, with a single edition are England and the most recent of the countries to join the list of champions, Spain. Only 8 teams were able to win this tournament, which is an example of how difficult it is to achieve it.

Champions by year

These are the champions of each of the editions of the World Cup. The 1942 and 1946 editions were suspended due to World War II.