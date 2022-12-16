Throughout history, 21 editions of the World Cup have been held, the first being in Uruguay 1930 and the last in Qatar 2022. Here we will tell you who the winners of the previous editions have been while we wait to find out who will be the winner this year. You can watch the final in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).
Only one team has qualified for all the editions of the World Cup: Brazil, who are also the top winners with 5 editions. They are followed by two European teams, Italy and Germany with 4 editions each, although sadly for these two historical teams their last years have been very bad.
With two titles are Argentina, France (one of the two will add their third in the final on Sunday) and Uruguay, the first champions in history. Finally, with a single edition are England and the most recent of the countries to join the list of champions, Spain. Only 8 teams were able to win this tournament, which is an example of how difficult it is to achieve it.
Champions by year
These are the champions of each of the editions of the World Cup. The 1942 and 1946 editions were suspended due to World War II.
|World Cup
|Champion
|Uruguay 1930
|Uruguay
|Italy 1934
|Italy
|France 1938
|Italy
|Brazil 1950
|Uruguay
|Switzerland 1954
|Germany
|Sweden 1958
|Brazil
|Chile 1962
|Brazil
|England 1966
|England
|Mexico 1970
|Brazil
|Germany 1974
|Germany
|Argentina 1978
|Argentina
|Spain 1982
|Italy
|Mexico 1986
|Argentina
|Italy 1990
|Germany
|USA 1994
|Brazil
|France 1998
|France
|Korea-Japan 2002
|Brazil
|Germany 2006
|Italy
|South Africa 2010
|Spain
|Brazil 2014
|Germany
|Russia 2018
|France
|Qatar 2022
|Argentina or France