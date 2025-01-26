Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark wants to reunite with former Iowa teammate in the WNBA

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin shared an impressive run together on the Iowa women’s basketball team, culminating in back-to-back NCAA finals appearances. Now, as they are in their professional careers, the bond between the two remains strong, with Clark recently offering praise for Martin’s performance for Unrivaled, but also teasing a potential reunion with her.

In an interview with Swarmcast podcast host David Eickholt, Clark spoke fondly of her former teammate. “I think people are just seeing her confidence grow and grow. I am really happy for her, and you know hopefully I can recruit her at Fever somehow one day, who knows?” Clark said.

“I am gonna try to figure that out, it’s my goal at some point in my career to team up with Kate, we will see if that happens, don’t get too excited,” Clark added. While the WNBA free agency period is currently underway, Martin was recently selected to join the Golden State Valkyries in the December WNBA expansion draft.

Martin was first drafted by the Las Vegas Aces, Clark went on to join the Indiana Fever. In the 2024 season, the Aces won all four of their matchups against the Fever. When asked if they shined brighter as opponents, Clark agreed. “That’s true. We need to have our little beef and our little battle, so we might actually keep her away from us, just so we can keep going at it,” she laughed.

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin during the 2024 WNBA season (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Clark and Martin were key contributors to Iowa’s success during their college years. Martin’s solid performance—averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds in her final season—complemented Clark’s dynamic playmaking. Their on-court chemistry was undeniable, and they are always showcasing their friendship on social media.

Martin’s performance on Unrivaled

Away from the WNBA, Martin has been making waves in the newly launched 3v3 league, Unrivaled, with the Laces Basketball Club. The Laces are off to a strong start, boasting a 3-0 record in the league phase. Martin’s debut was marked by a standout performance, as she recorded a double-double and hit the match-winner in her team’s win over Phantom BC.

Clark’s focus is the upcoming season

As the WNBA season is on break, Clark has been focusing on her preparation for the upcoming season with the Indiana Fever, in which she will be under Stephanie White’s charge. New coach of Player Development Keith Porter has already revealed his plans for the guard.

If these two can play together again, it is to be seen. Despite the different paths they’re currently on, it’s clear that both Clark and Martin continue to support and appreciate each other’s growth.

