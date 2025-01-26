NBA News: Bucks’ Damian Lillard believes one of the Clippers' stars ranks among the 75 greatest players of all time

The Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, falling short in a 127-117 loss despite a near triple-double performance from Damian Lillard. However, it was James Harden who stole the show, delivering a commanding 40-point performance that proved too much for the Bucks to overcome. Following the game, Lillard praised Harden, calling him one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history and lamenting how underappreciated he believes Harden has become.

“You got a group of guys in the league right now that are on that list of 75 greatest players,” Lillard said, per NBC Sports (via Yahoo Sports). “And I think in the era that we’re in right now, you got people on the internet and people in the media and people on TV that don’t watch games. They just throw out stuff, and they talk bad about players, and they make it appear as if guys can’t get it done anymore.”

Lillard went on to emphasize Harden’s continued impact on the court, stating, “And I think tonight, you see a guy like James come out, and you see that he’s capable—getting 40, making plays, still drawing fouls, still hitting threes off the dribble, getting in the paint. There’s a reason why he’s one of the greatest players to play the game. You’ve got to respect it and just understand that he’s capable of having these types of games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Harden: A career of offensive mastery and evolution

James Harden’s NBA journey began in 2009 when he was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a key contributor off the bench, Harden quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier sixth men, helping the Thunder reach the NBA Finals in 2012 alongside Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts to his foul during a 102-92 Clippers win over the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome on December 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement

Although they fell to the Miami Heat, Harden’s talents were undeniable, earning him the Sixth Man of the Year Award that same season. However, with limited opportunities to shine as a primary option in Oklahoma City, Harden’s career trajectory took a significant turn when he was traded to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2012-13 NBA season.

Advertisement

see also James Harden reveals secret to dominating NBA stats, stuns Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

Harden journey in Houston

In Houston, Harden transformed into one of the most prolific scorers in league history and a perennial MVP candidate. Under head coach Mike D’Antoni, he became synonymous with isolation basketball, revolutionizing the step-back three and excelling at drawing fouls.

Advertisement

Harden led the league in scoring for three consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2020, including a remarkable 36.1 points per game in the 2018-19 season. He earned the 2018 MVP Award and guided the Rockets to multiple deep playoff runs, though a championship eluded him, often blocked by the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

Harden’s career has since seen him take on new challenges. From forming a superstar trio with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets to joining forces with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, Harden has continually adapted his game to fit evolving team dynamics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now with the Clippers alongside Kawhi Leonard, Harden is chasing his first NBA championship while adding another chapter to his legacy. Known for his high basketball IQ, unmatched scoring versatility, and ability to create for teammates, Harden has left an indelible mark on modern basketball and remains a surefire Hall of Famer.