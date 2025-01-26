Patrick Mahomes had another epic night to help the Kansas City Chiefs defeat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship game. It was another incredible chapter in the most important rivalry of the last decade.

Now, the Chiefs have the chance to become the first team in history to win the Super Bowl three consecutive years. That could set them apart from other great dynasties like the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, Joe Montana’s 49ers in the 80s, or Tom Brady’s Patriots.

Their opponent in New Orleans will be the Philadelphia Eagles, who had an impressive victory against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. That title matchup already took place two years ago with a victory for Reid and Mahomes.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. At the end of the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes dedicated a very special message to Josh Allen.

“That’s a great football team we played. At the end of the day, I trust my teammates. I have so much respect for Josh. He is a true competitor. A true warrior. Just a great football player. These games always come down to the wire. I’m just excited to get down to New Orleans.”

