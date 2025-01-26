Rams HC Sean McVay sends warning to the rest of the teams ahead of the next NFL season

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Rams, their journey in this NFL playoffs came to an end last weekend when they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. In anticipation of what’s to come, HC Sean McVay warns others about the improvements they’ll see in his team, especially in the defensive area.

Despite the departure of one of their best defensive players in recent years, we’re talking about Aaron Donald, the Rams managed to bounce back from this notable loss with a group of young and talented players who took their team as far as possible. Led by a solid group of coaches, McVay appreciates the work his team has done in this area.

In recent statements to the press, the Los Angeles head coach made it clear how satisfied he was this season working with a group of talented assistants, who saw the fruits of their labor during the games. He also warned that they will aim to improve their performances heading into the next season.

“What was really fun was seeing how happy he was to watch it all unfold,” the HC stated. “You see the excitement when he’s at the Minnesota game and keeping in touch with him throughout the year. I think Chris Shula, [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Assistant Defensive Line Coach] AC Carter, and [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio deserve a ton of credit for the evolution of it. I think it was ongoing.”

Defensive Coordinator Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.

“I think it’s going to be evolving and adapting as we navigate how we want to be as good as we can going into next year. If you said at the beginning of the year this is what I thought we’d end up being, I don’t think you know. I think you have to be totally and completely present. I thought the flexibility and the ability to utilize all of our players was on display. It was a real credit to Chris and his staff.”

McVay valued the work done in the last Draft

One of the high points for the Rams this season was their defense, especially the young talent added in the last NFL Draft. Regarding this, Coach McVay expressed his happiness for having done a great job within the franchise, recruiting the necessary talent to achieve good results.

“I think that’s why you didn’t see those guys hit the rookie wall. They got better as the season went on. They’re grown men. You hear me throw that term around, but that’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for men. They were that. They’re going to be really vital pieces for us moving forward. They just have a look in their eye that when you challenge them, they respond the right ways,” the HC started.

“I’m really proud of those two guys. I’m proud of that rookie class as a whole but Jared and Braden, they push one another in a good way. When you look at what we needed to do to be able to get both of those guys with our first two picks, they sure delivered. I think the best thing about it is neither one of those guys… I think they’re proud, but they’re not going to be content. They’re going to continue to challenge themselves moving forward and I’m going to be on them.”

McVay’s expectations on offense

All the success achieved by the defense this season, Rams’ head coach McVay aims to replicate it on the offensive side as well. With the future of Matthew Stafford in mind, McVay wants to be more versatile next season.

“I think the biggest thing is there would be a little bit more versatility,” McVay said. “The easy answer is to complain about the injuries that we had that threw off the continuity and while that might be true, you can’t allow that to inhibit us the way that it did. That’s nobody’s responsibility but my own. I think more fully functional. I think even our teaching progressions for the totality of the group. How do you utilize the offseason and how are you making yourself more versatile from a personnel perspective or from a run variety perspective? Those are the things that I’m excited to be able to dive into.”