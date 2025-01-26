Trending topics:
Russell Wilson could be on the move again, with reports suggesting the veteran quarterback might leave the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fresh start under a Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Russell Wilson signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2024 season, trying to revamp his career after Sean Payton showed him the exit door in Denver.

The start was very challenging in Pittsburgh due to a calf injury, but when the veteran was fully recovered, Mike Tomlin named him the starter in Week 7, despite Justin Fields having done solid work.

Wilson took the offense to another level with a 10-3 record, and several experts thought the Steelers could be Super Bowl contenders. However, the dream turned into a nightmare with five consecutive losses, including an early playoff elimination against the Ravens.

Where will Russell Wilson play in 2025?

Although Russell Wilson has stated multiple times that he wants to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, the hiring of Pete Carroll as head coach of the Raiders could change those plans, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler.

“Minority owner Tom Brady has always admired and embraced the way that Carroll can build a program and build a good defense. Steve Spagnuolo from Kansas City was in the mix here, but Carroll, specifically, sold this team on a vision for a team in transition.”

NFL News: Steelers have reportedly decided on the future of Mike Tomlin as head coach in Pittsburgh

NFL News: Steelers have reportedly decided on the future of Mike Tomlin as head coach in Pittsburgh

“I reached out to a few former Carroll lieutenants in Seattle, both expect Carroll to be a great fit in Las Vegas, but they also both pointed out that they will not be surprised if Carroll reached out to Russell Wilson possibly trying to sign the free agent. Make amends for what went wrong in the end of that Seattle era. One of them even pointed out that Carroll and Wilson began to rekindle their relationship about a year ago or so. Wilson has always been intrigued by wearing the black and silver. So, it could be a back pocket item for later.”

