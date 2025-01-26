Trending topics:
Patrick Mahomes surpasses Joe Montana's playoff wins: How many does the Chiefs QB need to tie Tom Brady?

Patrick Mahomes broke a tie with Joe Montana on playoff wins, getting closer to the record set by Tom Brady in the postseason.

By Martín O’donnell

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Patrick Mahomes has done it again. The Kansas City Chiefs star has extended his winning streak in the NFL playoffs, breaking a tie with Joe Montana for most playoff wins, and now is closer to the record set by Tom Brady.

With the Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 AFC Championship Game, Mahomes now boasts 17 playoff victories, one more than the San Francisco 49ers legend. However, he still has a long way to go to catch up to the 7x Super Bowl champion.

Mahomes still needs 18 playoff wins to match the number achieved by Brady, who celebrated 35 postseason victories throughout his illustrious career. It doesn’t look easy, but the Chiefs star may make it if he keeps up with this rythm.

Mahomes aiming to achieve NFL feat that not even Brady, Montana achieved

At just 29, Mahomes has the chance to become the first quarterback in NFL history to celebrate three consecutive Super Bowl wins. We’re talking about a feat that not even Brady got to pull off.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady during the Patriots vs Chiefs match in 2019

The Texas Tech product heads into Super Bowl LIX with three rings under his belt. After leading Kansas City to victory in the 2019 NFL season, the quarterback added two more championships in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes find out two Chiefs players get fined by the NFL during the playoffs

see also

With three Super Bowl rings to his name, Mahomes is one title away from Montana, who won the big game four times with the 49ers. In the meantime, the Chiefs QB is four rings shy of Brady, who boasts the NFL’s all-time record with an impressive seven championships.

Martín O’donnell

