The Kansas City Chiefs secured yet another Super Bowl appearance thanks to another playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, and Travis Kelce couldn’t be happier about it. With a simple three-word warning, the veteran tight end already put the Philadelphia Eagles on notice.

“Never satisfied, baby,” Kelce told Jim Nantz of CBS when asked about how it feels to have the opportunity to pull off the first three-peat in Super Bowl history. Despite the moment of ecstasy at the podium while celebrating the AFC title, the 35-year-old found the perfect words to describe how ambitious his team is.

After going back-to-back, the Chiefs can write even bigger NFL history this year. No team in football history was won the Super Bowl for three consecutive seasons, so Kelce and company have an exciting goal to fight for.

Chiefs facing an improved Eagles team

Curiously, Kansas City’s string of consecutive championships started against the team it will play in February. It’s not exactly the same team, though. The Eagles have seen significant changes, including the retirement of Travis’ brother, Jason.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 22 yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

But perhaps the most important difference from that Philadelphia team is on the offense. With running back Saquon Barkley, a firm MVP candidate, the Eagles’ backfield promises to make things complicated for the Chiefs.

In Super Bowl LVII, only three points proved the difference between Kansas City and Philadelphia. We’ll have to wait and see whether Jalen Hurts’ team redeems itself in New Orleans, or if we’ll get to witness yet another Chiefs title this year. There’s one thing we have to be sure about: as Kelce said, Kansas City is just as hungry as in any other year.