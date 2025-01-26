Chiefs and Eagles meet again: How many teams faced off more than once in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a home victory in the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills in an exciting game, where one of the league’s best offenses faced off against the defending Super Bowl champions. Now, the Chiefs will have an intriguing rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming Super Bowl.

It’s worth remembering that the Eagles and Chiefs previously met in Super Bowl LVII in 2022, a tightly contested game that Kansas City narrowly won 38-35, claiming their first of two consecutive Super Bowl titles. The Chiefs will be looking to extend their current winning streak in the upcoming big game.

On the other hand, the Eagles have made two Super Bowl appearances in the last decade, including a victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII with a 41-33 win. Things have significantly improved for the Eagles under head coach Nick Sirianni, who has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances since 2022.

It’s also notable that this won’t be the first Super Bowl rematch in NFL history, as one of the first occurred in 1978 when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys faced off in a second Super Bowl after meeting in 1975.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hands the football off to Kareem Hunt #29 during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 27-20.

Teams with multiple Super Bowl matchups

No teams have surpassed the Steelers and Cowboys, who have played each other in three Super Bowls. That record was set in the 1970s, with the most recent rematch taking place in 1995. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots hold the record for the most rematches, having faced three different teams in two Super Bowls each.

AFC Team NFC Team Super Bowl rematch Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys 3 – X (1975), XIII (1978), XXX (1995) Miami Dolphins Washington Commanders 2 – VII (1973), XVII (1982) Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers 2 – XVI (1981), XXIII (1988) Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys 2 – XXVII (1992), XXVIII (1993) New England Patriots New York Giants 2 – XLII (2007), XLVI (2011) New England Patriots Los Angeles Rams 2 – XLVI (2001), LIII (2018) New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles 2 – XXXIX (2004), LII (2017) Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers 2 – LIV (2019), LVIII (2023) Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles 2 – LVII (2022), LIX (2024)

The Eagles and Chiefs have their own place in Super Bowl rematch history, and while the Chiefs have won three of their rematches, we’ll see what happens in Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Eagles. If the Chiefs win, they would join the ranks of teams that have won a significant number of Super Bowls in these types of rematches.