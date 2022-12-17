Didier Deschamps might become a legend by winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup with France. Read here to find out all the trophies he has earned in a brilliant career as player and coach.

How many trophies Didier Deschamps has won: List by year of titles won as a player and coach

Didier Deschamps is just one of three men who won the World Cup as a player and coach. Mario Zagallo did it with Brazil, Franz Beckenbauer achieved the feat with Germany and Deschamps stamped his name on that list when France hoisted the trophy in 2018.

As a player, Deschamps was a symbol and a leader at the club level with Olympique Marseille and Juventus FC. With the National Team, the story was exactly the same and that's why he wore the armband as captain of France raising the World Cup at Saint Denis in 1998.

As a coach, Didier Deschamps almost followed the same route. AS Monaco, Juventus FC, Olympique Marseille and, then of course, a brilliant tenure with France. In all those experiences, the pride of Bayonne has left a trace filled with titles. Read here to find out all the trophies he has won during his extraordinary career.

How many titles has Didier Deschamps won as a player?

Aviron Bayonnais was the first team as a player for Didier Deschamps and then made his debut in Ligue 1 with FC Nantes. The other teams in his career were Olympique Marseille, Bordeaux, Juventus, Chelsea and Valencia.

Number Year/Season Team Trophy 1. 1989-1990 Olympique Marseille French League (Ligue 1) 2. 1991-1992 Olympique Marseille French League (Ligue 1) 3. 1992-1993 Olympique Marseille Champions League 4. 1994-1995 Juventus FC Italian League (Serie A) 5. 1994-1995 Juventus FC Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) 6. 1995 Juventus FC Italian Super Cup 7. 1995-1996 Juventus FC Champions League 8. 1996 Juventus FC UEFA Super Cup 9. 1996 Juventus FC Intercontinental Cup 10. 1996-1997 Juventus FC Italian League (Serie A) 11. 1997 Juventus FC Italian Super Cup 12. 1997-1998 Juventus FC Italian League (Serie A) 13. 1998 France World Cup 14. 1999 Juventus FC UEFA Intertoto Cup 15. 1999-2000 Chelsea FC FA Cup 16. 2000 France UEFA Euro

How many titles has Didier Deschamps won as a coach?

At the club level, Didier Deschamps coached three teams: AS Monaco, Juventus and Olympique Marseille. In 2012, he took charge of the National Team in France.