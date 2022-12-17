Didier Deschamps is just one of three men who won the World Cup as a player and coach. Mario Zagallo did it with Brazil, Franz Beckenbauer achieved the feat with Germany and Deschamps stamped his name on that list when France hoisted the trophy in 2018.
As a player, Deschamps was a symbol and a leader at the club level with Olympique Marseille and Juventus FC. With the National Team, the story was exactly the same and that's why he wore the armband as captain of France raising the World Cup at Saint Denis in 1998.
As a coach, Didier Deschamps almost followed the same route. AS Monaco, Juventus FC, Olympique Marseille and, then of course, a brilliant tenure with France. In all those experiences, the pride of Bayonne has left a trace filled with titles. Read here to find out all the trophies he has won during his extraordinary career.
How many titles has Didier Deschamps won as a player?
Aviron Bayonnais was the first team as a player for Didier Deschamps and then made his debut in Ligue 1 with FC Nantes. The other teams in his career were Olympique Marseille, Bordeaux, Juventus, Chelsea and Valencia.
|Number
|Year/Season
|Team
|Trophy
|1.
|1989-1990
|Olympique Marseille
|French League (Ligue 1)
|2.
|1991-1992
|Olympique Marseille
|French League (Ligue 1)
|3.
|1992-1993
|Olympique Marseille
|Champions League
|4.
|1994-1995
|Juventus FC
|Italian League (Serie A)
|5.
|1994-1995
|Juventus FC
|Italian Cup (Coppa Italia)
|6.
|1995
|Juventus FC
|Italian Super Cup
|7.
|1995-1996
|Juventus FC
|Champions League
|8.
|1996
|Juventus FC
|UEFA Super Cup
|9.
|1996
|Juventus FC
|Intercontinental Cup
|10.
|1996-1997
|Juventus FC
|Italian League (Serie A)
|11.
|1997
|Juventus FC
|Italian Super Cup
|12.
|1997-1998
|Juventus FC
|Italian League (Serie A)
|13.
|1998
|France
|World Cup
|14.
|1999
|Juventus FC
|UEFA Intertoto Cup
|15.
|1999-2000
|Chelsea FC
|FA Cup
|16.
|2000
|France
|UEFA Euro
How many titles has Didier Deschamps won as a coach?
At the club level, Didier Deschamps coached three teams: AS Monaco, Juventus and Olympique Marseille. In 2012, he took charge of the National Team in France.
|Number
|Year/Season
|Team
|Trophy
|1.
|2002-2003
|AS Monaco
|League Cup/Coupe de la Ligue
|2.
|2006-2007
|Juventus FC
|Serie B
|3.
|2009-2010
|Olympique Marseille
|French League (Ligue 1)
|4.
|2009-2010
|Olympique Marseille
|League Cup/Coupe de la Ligue
|5.
|2010
|Olympique Marseille
|French Super Cup
|6.
|2010-2011
|Olympique Marseille
|League Cup/Coupe de la Ligue
|7.
|2011
|Olympique Marseille
|French Super Cup
|8.
|2011-2012
|Olympique Marseille
|League Cup/Coupe de la Ligue
|9.
|2018
|France
|World Cup
|10.
|2020-2021
|France
|UEFA Nations League