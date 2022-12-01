In one of the most incredible events in soccer history, Germany are out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out how many times the four-time champions have been knocked out in the group stage.

Qatar 2022: How many times have Germany been knocked out in the World Cup group stage?

Germany are four-time World Cup Champions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and arrived to Qatar trying to chase Brazil as the winningest team ever. This was their 20th participation in the tournament looking to become the first European squad to hoist the trophy in Asia and, as a consequence, in three different continents. That won't happen.

The Mannschaft are also the team with the most finals played (8). During that process, they've lost four games for the title (1966, 1982, 1986, 2002). They also have four third-place finishes.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, Germany are eliminated of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the group stage. Hansi Flick's team lost the opener with Japan, got a tie with Spain and defeated Costa Rica. It wasn't enough. Continue reading to find out how many times Germany have been out so early in the tournament.

How many times Germany were eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup?

From 1930 to 2014, Germany only missed two World Cups for reasons not related with their performance on the field. In Uruguay 1930, they weren't invited to the only tournament in history without qualifiers. Then, in Brazil 1950, Germany were excluded for their role in World War II.

During that 84-year span, Germany participated in all the other World Cups and always surpassed the group stage. Then, the first disaster arrived. In Russia 2018, Germany were knocked out in the group stage against rivals like Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Now, for the second consecutive time and the second time ever, Germany are oficially out of the World Cup in the group stage. One of the most amazing events in soccer history.