The Argentine team is the new world champion, an achievement that it was able to obtain thanks to the great squad it has. But how much does the world champion cost? Here we tell you.

It was surely the best final in the history of finals due to the intensity with which it was played, as well as how changeable the result was. Argentina was 2-0 up, but France equalized and they had to go to extra time where again the South Americans took the lead and the Europeans equalized. In penalties, the Argentines were more precise, thus keeping their third Cup.

Of course, this would not have been possible if it weren't for the great squad of the Argentine team, whose main star is Lionel Messi. However, several players from the main European Leagues are members of this group of 26 players that gave Argentina the 3rd title in its history.

The Argentine squad

These are the market values according to the Transfermarkt website. The costs of each player are expressed in dollars.

Goalkeepers:

Emiliano Martinez (26.4 millions)

Geronimo Rulli (10.5 millions)

Franco Armani (3.4 millions)

Defenders:

Nahuel Molina (19 millions)

Gonzalo Montiel (12.7 millions)

Christian Romero (58.2 millions)

German Pezzella (5.3 millions)

Nicholas Otamendi (3.1 millions)

Lisandro Martinez (52.9 millions)

Marcos Acuna (14.8 millions)

Nicolas Tagliafico (9.5 millions)

John Foyth (26.4 millions)

Midfielders:

Rodrigo DePaul (37.1 millions)

Leandro Paredes (15.8 millions)

Alexis MacAllister (33.9 millions)

Guido Rodriguez (29.6 millions)

Alejandro Gomez (4.2 millions)

Enzo Fernandez (37.1 millions)

Exequiel Palacios (15.8 millions)

Forwards:

Angel Di Maria (10.6 millions)

Lautaro Martinez (79.4 millions)

Julian Alvarez (33.9 millions)

Nicolas Gonzalez (24.3 millions)

Joaquin Correa (21.1 millions)

Paulo Dybala (31.7 millions)

Lionel Messi (52.9 millions)

