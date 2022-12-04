Brazil are starting their path through the knockout stage against South Korea in the Round of 16. One of the biggest doubts is if Neymar, their biggest star, is going to be available for Tite in his starting 11 for tomorrow's game.

Brazil are seen as the favorites to win this FIFA World Cup. They have a squad full of stars, but of cours Neymar is the biggest, Unfortunately, an injury has kept him away from some games during this tournament and he wants to return as soon as possible to help his country.

As he was unavailable during the last two games of the group stage, everybody is wondering if he could return in the Round of 16. Tite has adressed this situation and revealed if they will have him for the game against South Korea.

Qatar 2022: Will Neymar return from his injury to play vs. South Korea?

Of course the South Americans have one of the best squads in the tournament. Unfortunately, they have lost a couple of pieces due to injuries and Neymar is one of those.

During the game against Serbia, Neymar had to leave the field due to a high ankle sprain which ruled him out for the rest of the group stage. Now, Tite, Brazil's coach, has adressed the player's situation and revealed the PSG forward will be available to play against South Korea.

It is still uncertain if Neymar will start the game. He has recoverd from his injury, but it is possible that he doesn't start and only receive a few minutes in order to avoid any bigger injury.

