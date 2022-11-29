Japan play against Spain at Khalifa International Stadium for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Japan vs Spain: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Japan are ready to face Spain at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Khalifa International Stadium. The Japanese are close to the knockout stage but they must win this game to get to that stage.

Japan won their debut Group Stage game against a big favorite like Germany, that was a big upset but during Japan's second game they missed the opportunity to be crowned as group leaders.

Spain demonstrated strong offensive power against Costa Rica in what was a big 7-0 win against an underdog, but against a big team they could barely score one single goal.

Japan vs Spain: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Time: 2:00 PM (ET)
Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Japan vs Spain: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Japan vs Spain: Storylines

Japan had a pretty simple strategy against Germany during the first Group E game, the Japanese used their best midfielders to attack the German defense and it worked exactly as they expected to win the game 2-1. But during the recent game against Costa Rica the Japanese couldn't do anything to avoid the 0-1 defeat.

Spain are favorites but all that hype was after a win against Costa Rica, they won that game 7-0, but things were not the same against Germany, that second Group E game was a test for them and apparently Spain have some attacking issues against big teams.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Japan vs Spain in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be broadcast in the United States.



Japan vs Spain: Predictions And Odds

Japan are underdogs with 8.00 odds. Spain are favorites with 1.39 odds. The draw is offered at 4.75 odds.



BetMGM Japan 8.00 Draw 4.75 Spain 1.39

* Odds via BetMGM.