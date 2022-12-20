Kylian Mbappe was target of ridicule during Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory parade, with goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez once again mocking the PSG star.

The celebrations in Argentina continue as the national team won its first World Cup title in 36 years on Sunday in Qatar. While many are just happy to see Lionel Messi with the trophy, French star Kylian Mbappe continues to be target of mockery by the Argentines.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar had a fantastic performance at Qatar 2022—especially in the grand final, scoring a hat-trick as well as his penalty kick in the shootout. Even so, some seem to enjoy making fun of him.

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, for instance, dedicated a song to Mbappe during his team's post-match celebrations in the dressing room. But it didn't stop there, as he took the ridicule to the next level during Argentina's victory parade.

Argentina make Kylian Mbappe target of mockery in 2022 World Cup victory parade

Dibu was seen holding a toy baby with a photo of Mbappe's face on it during Argentina's open top bus parade, which may have been fun for the Argentine fans but quite annoying and disrespectful for Mbappe and the French people.

The night before, when Argentina were heading to the AFA training facilities only minutes after landing in the country, Messi was thrown a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle toy.

Mbappe was one of the few bright spots for France in the final, but many Argentines seem to enjoy making him the subject of mockery. It's a shame, given that Argentina have enough reasons to be proud or happy about instead of disrespecting an opponent.