Lionel Messi was, once again, the star of the match against Croatia. He scored from the penalty spot to make the first goal of the night, and then assist Julian Alvarez in the third. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Lionel Messi is looking to win his first World Cup in Qatar. Argentina's captain has been considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, but this tournament might end any debate once and for all. Especially after his incredible performances.

Messi has scored five goals during the tournament, including a controversial penalty against Croatia. Then, Julian Alvarez scored the second goal after making an incredible run just minutes before halftime.

While Argentina has struggled during the final minutes of matches, Messi said that against Croatia the story won’t be repeated. In the 69th minute of the second half, Messi made an incredible run to assist Julian Alvarez in the third. Just as in his prime years.

Messi’s run to assist Julian Alvarez: Funniest memes and reactions

It’s the third assist of Messi in this tournament. The PSG star made a run, passed through Jakvo Gvardiol, held the ball and then waited until the last moment to give a pass to Julian Alvarez. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:







