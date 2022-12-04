With another sensational performance at Qatar 2022, French superstar Kylian Mbappe is on pace to become the FIFA World Cup all-time top scorer, getting close to former German striker Miroslav Klose.

Kylian Mbappe is on pace to become one the greatest players the FIFA World Cup has ever seen. Though he already won the coveted trophy with France in 2018, Mbappe still has plenty of time to continue adding to his legacy.

At 23, the Paris Saint-Germain megastar is shining at Qatar 2022 as he leads the top scorers list with five goals to his name. Mbappe, who carries much of Les Bleus' back-to-back title aspirations, has recently stole the limelight to send France to the quarterfinals.

When his side was at risk of blowing a 1-0 lead to Poland, Mbappe made sure to finish the job with two stunners. With that brace, Kylian got closer to the World Cup all-time top scorer while surpassing a number of legendary players.

Kylian Mbappe's World Cup goals: How far is he from the all-time top scorer?

With his double vs. Poland, Kylian Mbappe reached nine World Cup goals in just 11 games. That means he surpassed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona (8), while he tied Lionel Messi — who has three more World Cup participations.

Mbappe is only seven goals shy of Miroslav Klose, who currently holds the record for most World Cup goals with 16. Of course, it looks like a matter of time before Mbappe overtakes the former German striker. Will he lead France to glory again? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

