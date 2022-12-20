Argentina and Lionel Messi are having one heck of a party, here are some of the best images of the Argentine national team’s World Cup victory celebration.

It took a long time, since 1986, but Argentina are once again FIFA World Cup champions! The soccer mad country has shown thousands of people all over Buenos Aires, Rosario, Santa Fe, San Luis, and Jujuy celebrating the nation’s third World Cup title.

Millions of people are expected to watch the Argentine team on the team bus circle through the principal streets of Buenos Aires with the World Cup trophy as the team celebrates with the fans. Argentina is going through a horrible economic and social crisis and the World Cup has given the Argentine people a lot of much needed joy.

Images have already begun to pop up of the fans, players, and Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy, partying and celebrating! There is a party going on in Argentina and we are all invited.

Images of Argentina’s victory parade

The day started with Lionel Messi waking up next to the World Cup trophy and continued onboard the team bus, last night the Argentine players almost hit a cable in the pre match celebrations, today it’s all wine and dumbs as the players celebrate like never before.