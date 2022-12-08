Friday's quarterfinal matchup between the Netherlands and Argentina in Qatar features two of the best teams in World Cup history. In the match, Louis van Gaal is aiming to tie a World Cup record.

Since the World Cup began, the big teams have been kept apart, but now that there are just eight teams left, the Quarter-Finals are finally here. On Friday, the Netherlands and Argentina will square off in the first true sturdy knockout match of the 2022 World Cup, with the winner advancing to play either Croatia or Brazil in the Semi-Finals.

While the Netherlands cruised through the United States in the Round of 16 to keep their perfect record intact, the South Americans had to hold on to overcome Australia in a nail-biter. The outcome of Friday's game seems to rest on the Dutch's ability to contain Lionel Messi, Argentina's ace in the hole.

Even though Louis van Gaal thinks his team can take advantage of the 35-year-lackluster old's defensive performances, stopping him with the ball might prove to be a difficult task. Despite pressure from the public and supporters for his side's cautious attitude, the Dutch manager will certainly not stray from what has gotten them this far.

The record Louis van Gaal aims to match against Argentina

Louis van Gaal's first objective is to go to the Semi-Finals, but he has a chance to match a tournament record if his players perform well. After beating the USMNT 3-1 in the last 16, the Netherlands have gone undefeated in their 11 World Cup matches under their current coach.

If the Oranje win or force penalties, the 71-year-old will remain undefeated at the World Cup after 12 games. William Hill claim the Dutch has not lost in regular time in a competitive match under Louis van Gaal since the 2014 World Cup when they were eliminated in penalty shootouts to Argentina.

Only Luiz Felipe Scolari, the former Brazil manager, has won that many consecutive games from the beginning of his tenure in the tournament. Under Van Gaal, the Netherlands have gone 8-3-0 including a Semi-Final appearance in 2014. There, they barely lost out on a spot in the Final due to a penalty shootout, ironically against Argentina, and went on to win the third-place game against Brazil.