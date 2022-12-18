As friends and partners in so many battles with FC Barcelona, Neymar sent a very special message to Lionel Messi after the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. Read here to find out his amazing words.

Neymar and Lionel Messi formed one of the best attacking duos in recent years while playing for FC Barcelona. In fact, it was a spectacular trident with Luis Suarez. During those years, they developed a great friendship which was reignited for both when the star of Argentina signed for Paris Saint Germain.

Undoubtedly, Neymar's dream was to hoist the World Cup for Brazil in what would have been the sixth title for his country. That mission ended abruptly when Croatia eliminated them in the quarterfinals after a thrilling penalty shootout.

In a great image of 2021, Neymar showed tremendous sportsmanship congratulating Lionel Messi after Argentina won the Copa America at Maracana Stadium. Now, even with a huge rivalry between their countries, Neymar couldn't hide the joy he feels for Messi while seeing him succeed in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Neymar sends emotional message to congratulate Lionel Messi

Just a few minutes after the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, Neymar went to social media and posted an emotional message dedicated to Lionel Messi. The Brazilian star understood better than anyone what this meant for his friend.

"Congratulations, brother." That was the iconic phrase of Neymar accompanied by a picture of Lionel Messi touching the World Cup trophy following the epic victory against France. By the way, in an amazing detail, Neymar wrote the message in Spanish. "Felicidades hermano."