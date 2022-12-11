Two legends of England showed their opinions after another failure by the Three Lions in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out what they said about Harry Kane and the missed penalty against France.

England have a great soccer history, but they have almost no trophies to show for. The famous Three Lions won the World Cup at home in 1966 and that was it. Furthermore, they haven't even reached the final again. Their best performances were the semifinals in 1990 and 2018. Qatar 2022 was another usual failure.

With a roster full of stars such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish, this seemed to be the right opportunity to show the world what they were made of. However, England lost against France in the quarterfinals after an epic match in which they had many chances.

One of those opportunities came in the final minutes of the game when Harry Kane missed a penalty kick that would have been the 2-2 and the extra time. England were playing better, so, who knows, they might have gotten the surprise. After another huge disappointment, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney showed their feelings.

David Beckham and Wayne Rooney react to Harry Kane's missed penalty

Harry Kane is the player with the most penalty kicks shot ever in World Cup history (5). During the game against France, the striker became only the second player to score and miss a penalty during the same World Cup match. Michal Bilek did it with then Czechoslovakia against the United States in 1990.

Following another devastating loss, some England legends took on Harry Kane's misfortune. "Absolutely gutted for the lads but proud of the way they've played this tournament and they should be proud. Congratulations to Harry Kane on equalling the record (most goals scored in England's history). He'll be on his own soon and couldn't think of anyone better to take over. Keep your head up Harry," said Wayne Rooney.

"Our boys will continue to grow. It's always the worst feeling waking up after being knocked out of a tournament but our players, Gareth (Southgate), the staff and all our fans can be proud of this team. It takes a true leader to step up in these moments and that's what our captain did (Harry Kane). The next time it will be a different ending. We walk away with our heads held high," was the emotional message of David Beckham.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.