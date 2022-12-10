The captain of England tied a record held by Wayne Rooney with his goal in the loss against France. Find out what Harry Kane achieved in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup had suspense from the beginning to the end. One of those stories had England facing France in a clash that lived up to the expectations. Tottenham striker Harry Kane was a big part of the game that ended in a 2-1 defeat of his team.

Kane was one of the best players in the squad throughout the tournament mainly for his play-making ability. He had three assists, and his only goal entering the game was in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the round of 16. This time he also played a good match, but was an unfortunate factor.

He had a penalty kick that was a great opportunity to tie things up 2-2. Although he sent it directly to the stands, allowing the French to move on to the semifinals with a 2-1. Since Kane scored the equalizer earlier, he got in the record books of his national team.

What record did Harry Kane tie vs France?

Kane missed a penalty that could have sent both teams to overtime. However, he was also important by scoring his previous penalty in the game. When Bukayo Saka was taken down by Aurelian Tchouameni in the box, he had a chance to reach a prestigious milestone.

Since he scored vs France, Kane is now tied with Wayne Rooney as the highest scorer in England’s national team history. Both strikers appear at the top of the list with 53 goals. He could have been alone there with the second penalty, although it was still a good performance by him.

