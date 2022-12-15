One game could change this bettor's whole life. A sportsfan made a bold parlay months ago and now he just needs France to win the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Final to turn $25 into $557K.

Bettor's huge parlay that could turn $25 into $557K if France win the FIFA World Cup

Qatar 2022 is near to its end with only two games left. For the big Final, Argentina will face France in order to see which national team is the best in he world. Les Bleus have a big supporter for this game as they could make him rich.

Daniel Forte decided to put a 7-leg parlay back in 2021 to see if he could predict some champions in different sports and leagues. So far, he guessed six of them correctly and France's win at the World Cup Final is the only one left he needs to complete it.

Forte's parlay included:

Kansas (NCAA Mens Basketball Champions 2022)

(NCAA Mens Basketball Champions 2022) Golden State Warriors (NBA Champions 2022)

(NBA Champions 2022) Colorado Avalanche (Stanley Cup 2021-22 Champions)

(Stanley Cup 2021-22 Champions) AC Milan (Italian Serie A 2021-22 Champions)

(Italian Serie A 2021-22 Champions) Los Angeles FC (MLS 2022 Champions)

(MLS 2022 Champions) Manchester City (Premier League 2021-22 Champions)

(Premier League 2021-22 Champions) France (Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions - Pending)

If France win over Argentina, no matter the score, Daniel Forte will turn the $25 he put on that parlay into $557K. Will he stay with his decision or will he choose a payout if offered?

