NFL News: Ja'Marr Chase delivers strong message to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

After an unexpected 0-3 start in the NFL, star WR Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals sent a strong message to his QB Joe Burrow.

In the lead-up to Week 4 of the NFL, few would have predicted that the Cincinnati Bengals would be 0-3 at this point in the season. However, led by Joe Burrow, the team aims to turn things around, and it was none other than star WR Ja’Marr Chase who delivered a clear message to his QB.

The situation is complex for Zac Taylor’s squad, as they will face the Carolina Panthers, who are also eager to turn things around. However, under the guidance of Dave Canales, the Panthers have shown unexpected improvement since Andy Dalton took over as the starting QB.

Journalist Mike Petraglia, through his X account @Trags, posted an excerpt from an interview with Chase, where the WR spoke about Joe Burrow‘s leadership and presence among his teammates.

“I don’t know, I wouldn’t mind it, though,” Chase said. “Joe’s always been a leader to me. I’ve never seen him say extra or anything out of the ordinary to get us going but he’s pretty much to himself for me, I don’t know what he is to other people.”

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a 41 yard touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cincinnati Bengals began the season as one of the contenders in the AFC North. However, decisive losses to the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Commanders have early on placed them among the teams with the worst records in the league.

Burrow is hopeful about turning things around

Week 4 will be crucial for the Bengals. Another loss, this time against the Carolina Panthers, would be a significant disappointment so early in the season. However, QB Joe Burrow remains confident about turning the situation around.

During the week Burrow talked via ESPN’s Ben Baby, and stated: “I’m usually a lead-by-example kind of guy,

“But I think I can pick my spots to say some more things. I’ll find those spots this week…We got a lot of young guys that we’re counting on that haven’t really been here before, [to] have them hear my voice more might be beneficial.”, Burrow finally stated.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What’s next for Cincinnati Bengals?

vs Carolina Panthers, Week 4

vs Baltimore Ravens, Week 5

vs New York Giants, Week 6

vs Cleveland Browns, Week 7

vs Philadelphia Eagles, Week 8