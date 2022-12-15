France keep getting hit by injuries and illness before the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. Didier Deschamps confirmed there's another player with flu symptoms. Read here to find out who might miss the game.

Since the beginning of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, France are probably the team which have dealt with the most amount of absences because of injury or illness. The names just keep piling. Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku or Presnel Kimpembe.

Then, after the tournament started, Lucas Hernandez joined that list with a right knee injury. Considering this scenario, the World Cup has been a real challenge for coach Didier Deschamps. However, in an amazing turn of events, he's managed to lead France into a second consecutive final.

The last headache for France came just days before their semifinal against Morocco. A virus producing flu symptoms hit very important players such as Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano. Now, towards the final with Argentina, another player went down. Read here to find out who is him.

Qatar 2022: Who are the players out for France because of a virus?

During the last few days, Didier Deschamps confirmed that many of his players presented flu symptoms as a direct consequence of this mysterious virus. That's why Dayot Upamecano didn't start against Morocco and, for example, Adrien Rabiot was out.

Kingsley Coman is the new name added to that list. One day after their victory in the semifinals, Didier Deschamps announced the virus struck again. So, it is true. An unknown enemy has become the biggest threat for France just days before the final with Argentina.

According to many reports, the virus is within the hotel of Les Bleus, but it hasn't been determined much more. One thing is certain. The virus is contagious and transmission can occur easily among the French players. Didier Deschamps has said that the illness might be produced by the sudden changes of temperature, especially with so many places having air conditioning in Qatar.

