Diego Armando Maradona, Mario Alberto Kempes and Lionel Messi are some of the legendary names in Argentina's rich soccer history. Read here to find out how many times this superb National Team have won the World Cup.

Argentina are one of the powerhouses in soccer alongside teams such as Brazil, Germany and Italy. The names who have played for the famous Albiceleste are just legendary: Guillermo Stabile, Alfredo Di Stefano, Mario Alberto Kempes, Diego Armando Maradona or Lionel Messi.

Though the history of Argentina is full of success, the team didn't win any big international titles from 1993 to 2021. That 28-year span contrasted with decades of resounding triumphs in the World Cup and also in Copa America. That's why the pressure is on at Qatar 2022.

During the last months, Argentina added to their legacy an amazing streak of 36 games unbeaten which was broken by Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup group stage. In this article, you will found out all the details about Argentina's best performances in the tournament and how many times they've won the trophy.

How many times have Argentina been in the World Cup?

Argentina occupies the third place in the historic list of National Teams with the most participations in World Cups (18). Those appearances are only behind Brazil (22) and Germany (20). Since 1974, Argentina haven't missed the tournament: 13 consecutive editions.

Have Argentina ever won the World Cup?

Argentina have won the World Cup twice. The first time was in 1978 as the host nation led by a spectacular performance by the tournament's top scorer, Mario Kempes. In the initial group stage, Argentina defeated Hungary (2-1) and France (2-1), but lost against Italy (1-0).

In the second round, also a group phase, the South American team suffered a lot and miraculously advanced to the final as first place with a controversial 6-0 win in the last match against Peru at Rosario. Argentina faced the Netherlands in the title game and achieved a 3-1 victory with two goals of Kempes and one more of Ricardo Daniel Bertoni.

Eight years later, in Mexico 1986, Diego Armando Maradona dazzled the world with one of the greatest performances ever. In the group stage, Argentina got two victories (South Korea, Bulgaria) and a tie with Italy. In the Round of 16, the Albiceleste defeated Uruguay 1-0 at Puebla.

On June 22nd of 1986, Maradona performed the 'Hand of God' and the 'Goal of the Century' in the quarterfinals to beat England 2-1 in one of the most unforgettable games in World Cup history. Then, Argentina beat Belgium in the semifinals (2-0) and West Germany in the final (3-2) to conquer their second trophy. Furthermore, Argentina have been three times runner-up: 1930, 1990 and 2014.

