The final matchup of the Qatar 2022 World Cup was one of best football matches in history, and certainly one of the most watched in the US.

The final matchup of the 2022 Qatar World Cup reunited two of the best players in the world right now, Lionel Messi led Argentina, and Kylian Mbappe led France at the Lusail Stadium. The South American side came out strong in the penalty shootout and clinched their third World Cup title.

One of the best World Cup finals games in football history was played in Doha, Qatar, after 120 minutes, both teams scored three goals per side. A unique matchup that led to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, in which France missed two, while Argentina scored all four.

As dramatic as this sounds, it happened. And the best part was anywhere in the world the match was watched by millions of people including the United States. Which are going to be one of the hosts in the upcoming World Cup infouryears.

How many people watched the 2022 Qatar World Cup final Argentina vs France?

According to Sports Media Watch, the Sunday, December 18 matchup between Argentina and France for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Final averaged a combined 9.2 rating and 22.32 million viewers across FOX (7.0, 16.78M) and Telemundo (2.2, 5.53M), figures that include pre-match coverage and do not include streaming in the US.

Also the same specialized site said, "from the start of the match at 10 AM ET, the combined linear audience was 24 million (17.93M on FOX, 6.07M on Telemundo).The match averaged an additional three million viewers on Telemundo’s streaming platforms, including Peacock. The full Telemundo/Peacock audience across TV and streaming was nine million."

Compared to other important sports event in the US this year, the World Cup Final ranks as the most-watched non-football sportscast this year. With pre-match coverage included, it ranks third trailing the College Football Playoff National Championship in January (22.56M) and the Super Bowl lead-out in February (22.49M).