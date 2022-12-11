Argentina is one of the few teams in history that have managed to become world champions, something they can repeat this year. Here we tell you how many times the Argentines have reached the final.

One of the four that still have a chance of winning Qatar 2022 is Argentina, a historic World Cup team. They have to play Croatia in the semifinals and, if they win, wait for the winners of the duel between France and Morocco. Here we tell you how many times the Argentines reached the finals. Remember that Qatar 2022 can be seen in the US through FuboTV (free trial).

The Argentine team has advanced steadily in this World Cup. Despite the bad start where they lost surprisingly to Saudi Arabia, they managed to win their group and the round of 16. In the quarterfinals they had some problems with the Dutch, but they still advanced on penalties.

Argentina has been champions twice in its history: the first in 1978 and the second in 1986, and for this reason it is a historic World Cup team. They have also had great players and squads throughout history, which have always made them a tough team for any rival.

The finals of Argentina

As mentioned above, the Argentine team was champion of the Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986 editions, so it is easy to deduce that they have played at least 2 finals. However, there have been a few more since we must also count those that were lost which, to the sadness of the South Americans, were more than those won.

The first was in the first World Cup in history, Uruguay 1930. There, the Argentines lost to the locals 4-2. The second defeat in a final was in Italy 1990, where Germany beat them 1-0. Finally, the Germans once again ruined the Argentine celebration in Brazil 2014. There are three lost finals that, added to the two won, make a total of 5 finals.

