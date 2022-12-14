During the semifinal against Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe lived a very awkward moment after hitting a fan by accident. However, the French star had a spectacular reaction.

Kylian Mbappe is the top-scorer in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with five goals alongside Lionel Messi of Argentina. The star from France is not only a strong candidate to take home the Golden Boot, but also the Golden Ball as the best player in the tournament.

Mbappe scored his first goal for France in Qatar 2022 during a 4-1 victory against Australia. Then, in the second game of Group D, the striker made the two goals which gave his squad a 2-1 win over Denmark and a ticket to the Round of 16 where he scored twice to eliminate Poland.

Kylian Mbappe has nine total goals playing in the World Cup: four in Russia 2018 and five in Qatar 2022. At 23-years old, the French player could definitely be on pace to become the greatest scorer ever in tournament's history. The record belongs to Miroslav Klose (Germany) with 16. Prior to the semifinal against Morocco, Mbappe had a very awkward moment with a fan and here's the story of what happened.

Kylian Mbappe hits accidentally a fan in the World Cup

During the warm-up for the semifinal against Morocco, Kylian Mbappe accidentally hit a fan after shooting a ball. When he found out what had just happened, Mbappe ran immediately to make sure the fan was in good condition in an image which was applauded worldwide.

The fan and his friends signaled that he was fine, but celebrated an unforgettable moment with Kylian Mbappe so close to them. They were located in the front row behind one of the goals at Al Bayt Stadium.

