Lionel Messi got off to an incredible start at Qatar 2022, scoring crucial goals for Argentina. In fact, he even tied Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario in a privileged World Cup stat.

The expectations around Lionel Messi ahead of Qatar 2022 were through the roof, and the Argentine star has so far lived up to the hype. Not only did he help Argentina reach the quarterfinals, but he also broke a number of records at this FIFA World Cup.

In his team's win against Australia in the Round of 16, Messi scored a crucial goal that saw him write history on many levels. For instance, he became Argentina's second top scorer at World Cups.

With nine goals to his name, Messi surpassed Diego Maradona to be just one goal shy of Gabriel Batistuta. Besides, by giving Argentina the lead vs. Australia, he also put his name among the likes of Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario.

Lionel Messi along with Ronaldo Nazario, other stars in this World Cup stat

With his great finish against Australia, Lionel Messi tied the record of six different World Cup games scoring the first goal. As OptaJavier of Stats Perform notes, the others who did so were Ronaldo Nazario, David Villa, and Christian Vieri.

Will he break the record in this year's FIFA World Cup? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.