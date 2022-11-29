The Qatar 2022 World Cup is wrapping up in its group stage while the starting 32 national teams will be reduced to only 16 squads that will try to clinch a spot in the final game for the World Cup trophy.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup Group Stage is coming to an end, and the knockout phase will start soon. That's why these last few clashes are crucial for every last national team that still has chances to qualify for the next round. However, there are few that have already exhausted their chances in their last matchup in Qatar.

In order to start the knockout stage, the starting 32 national teams will be reduced to 16 squads. This means, each drawn group will have two winners. So, the teams placed at first and the second from Group A through Group H, will advance to the final stage to continue their journey for the World Cup trophy.

Despite there are teams that are placed at the bottom of their group standings, almost all of them have tiny chances to qualify for the next round. In fact, as games are played through the last week of November, the eliminated list will increase as high as 16 teams.

Which teams were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

After Tuesday's scheduled games in Groups A and B, there are officially four national teams who are eliminated from the journey to the 2022 World Cup Final game at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. Those teams are Ecuador, Qatar, Wales, and Iran.

Statistically speaking, Canada of Group F should be among the national teams that are already eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, on Thursday, December 1 the CONCACAF squad will face Morocco to finish up their second participation in a World Cup event.

Other national teams such as Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Belgium, Cameroon, South Korea, Serbia, Uruguay, Germany, Mexico, and Tunisia still have chances to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup Knockout Stage. In their last game at the tournament, all of them will play in order to determine what which teams will play among the last 16 of the tournament in Qatar.