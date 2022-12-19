Lionel Messi finally won the highly elusive trophy with Argentina at Qatar 2022, in a memorable day for the soccer community. The World Cup final, however, still had some refereeing controversies.

Argentina's success at Qatar 2022 was celebrated by millions, not only in the South American country, but from all over the world. The FIFA World Cup was the biggest title pending in Lionel Messi's career, so many were happy to see him lift the trophy for the first time.

That way, the 35-year-old had a perfect ending to a memorable campaign. Messi shone at his fifth World Cup, recording seven goals along with three assists to lead Argentina back to the promised land.

The PSG star also stepped up in the final, scoring a brace as well as his penalty kick in the shootout win over France. The final didn't lack in controversies, though, as many felt referee Szymon Marciniak didn't do a good job.

Top controversies in 2022 World Cup final

Only six minutes into the game, Marciniak sanctioned a controversial foul from Messi over Theo Hernandez when the Argentine star was about to start a counter attack. 15 minutes later, Argentina were awarded a penalty as Ousmane Dembele appeared to make a foul on Angel Di Maria in the box. But many argue that there was no contact, and the fact that the VAR didn't intervene sparked even more controversy.

In the 53th minute Adrien Rabiot saw the yellow card after tackling Rodrigo de Paul, but the Argentine players felt the Frenchman should have been sent off. 10 minutes later, Marciniak overlooked a potential penalty for Argentina when Dayot Upamecano pushed Alexis Mac Allister. The referee considered it was a legitimate shoulder charge, but it wasn't an entirely side-on-side challenge.

After 78 minutes, Marciniak has correctly given France a penalty after Nicolas Otamendi tripped Randal Kolo Muani, but the defender wasn't even booked for the foul. In extra time, there was even more controversial situations.

While there was no offside in Messi's goal that put Argentina 3-2, the French media claimed it should have been disallowed due to pitch invasion, as Argentine substitutes entered the field before the ball went in. However, the rules state that a goal shouldn't be disallowed unless the invaders intervene in the play, something that didn't happen.

Later, a potential handball by Upamecano went viral on the Internet as it preceded the penalty for France that sent the final to penalties. There was no VAR intervention, and it remains unclear whether the ball touched Upamecano's arm or Youssouf Fofana's head.

Either way, that's all part of the past now. Argentina went on to win the shootout, securing their first World Cup in 36 years. It will be an unforgettable moment for world soccer, who finally got to see Messi holding the trophy.