The game that took place in group H of Qatar 2022 had the surprising victory of South Korea against the favorites Portugal. However, this is not the first time that the Koreans have beaten the Portuguese.

All the big teams have a "Black Beast", in other words, a team many times inferior that against all odds has defeated them on more than one occasion. It happens to England with Uruguay (3 games with 2 losses and 1 draw) or to Brazil with Hungary (2 games, 2 losses). However, the one in Portugal would seem to be South Korea and here we tell you why.

Here the Portuguese were clear favorites to advance to the round of 16, and in fact they did so after winning their first two games with great authority. It was expected that the game against South Korea would not present any major difficulties for the tough Portugal, but of course that was not the case and the game turned out to be much more difficult than expected.

South Korea made it very difficult for the Portuguese, who looked like they were going to win when they started winning 1-0, however, the great performance of the South Koreans made them equal and a few minutes from the end of the game, they got 2 -1 that allowed them to qualify for the round of 16.

South Korea a tough rival for Portugal

It seems that South Korea is destined to surprise Portugal, since it is not the first time they have done so. Just as Brazil could never beat Hungary, nor England beat Uruguay, the Portuguese were always favorites against the Koreans and twice lost to them.

The first of these was the one that occurred in the current Qatar 2022 World Cup, where the surprising 2-1 score allowed the team whose main figure is Son, to reach the round of 16. The second took place in Korea-Japan 2002. There, the locals beat the Europeans 1-0 with a goal from Park Ji-Sung. So far, there are two games and two defeats for the Portuguese against their "Black Beast".

