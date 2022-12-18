Lionel Messi is once again leading Argentina on the field, this time aiming to win his first FIFA World Cup. Find out here what does his captain's armband at the Qatar 2022 final say.

Lionel Messi is just one step away from the biggest moment in his career. The Rosario-born star has the chance to win a highly elusive FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina, having led his side to the Qatar 2022 final.

It doesn't look like an easy task, given that La Albiceleste will have to take down the reigning champions. France are also heading into this game with high aspirations, after beating a powerhouse like England on the way.

Therefore, the stakes will be higher than ever in this highly anticipated meeting. Messi will once again be the team's leader on the field, having the chance to lift the trophy if his team wins. Many wonder, however, what does his captain's armband say. Let's take a look.

What does Messi's captain's armband say

Lionel Messi's captain's armband in the 2022 World Cup final reads #FootballUnitesTheWorld. Needless to say, a clear message about the esence of the beautiful game.

Will this be the armband that ends with Messi and Argentina's wait for the coveted title? We're about to see. Either way, the message sent by the Argentine captain is already powerful.