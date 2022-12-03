On Saturday, Argentina and Australia will battle in a World Cup Round of 16 clash with Quarter-Final berths at stake for both teams. Here, check out what would happen if the match ends in a draw.

After an unexpected first matchday setback to Saudi Arabia, Argentina are now ready to go to the knockout round of this year's World Cup. There, they will hone their skills and support Lionel Messi as he goes for his first World Cup trophy in his wealthy career.

After beating Mexico and Poland, La Alibceleste advanced to the elimination stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they would face the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition after their opening-round defeat to Saudi Arabia.

But before they can play in only their second-ever World Cup knockout game, they must first face a brave Australia squad who surprised Denmark in the last Group Stage encounter. The Socceroos suffered a terrible opening-game loss to France, but they came back superbly to defeat Tunisia and, most significantly, the Red and Whites 1-0 on their route to the Round of 16.

What would happen if Argentina and Australia tie in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16?

It's a one-game format in the World Cup's Knockout Round, starting from the Round of 16 and ending with the Final. That implies there is no opportunity to attempt to win the series by taking game two at their home stadium. An error of any kind will have disastrous consequences.

If at the end of regular time in the Argentina and Australia clash in the World Cup, the score is tied, the sides would play two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the score still remains tied, the team that will go into the Quarter-Finals will be decided by penalties. All games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from the last 16 onwards and including the Final, will use this tiebreaker method.