On Sunday, the Lusail Stadium will host the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final, featuring Argentina and France. Here, check out what would happen if La Albiceleste triumph in this matchup.

Sunday's game at Lusail Stadium will be the last one of the 2022 World Cup. As the odds-on favorites, Argentina have a great chance of ending Europe's 16-year World Cup winning streak in a tantalizing World Cup Final against the defending champions France.

Last year, Lionel Scaloni's squad won the Copa America, ending almost 30 years of sorrow andTheir captain, Lionel Messi has been shattering every national team record and even some international ones. a string of sad defeats in critical final matches. They then took that momentum in Qatar, despite the initial hurdle when they lost to Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the Group Stage.

This World Cup has been Lionel Messi's most successful tournament ever. It was widely anticipated that the 35-year-old would put in one last World Cup effort, but few could have predicted the fantastic exhibition he has been putting on so far. Despite facing adversity, he has been able to help his side get to the finals four times, and now he is only one game away from lifting the trophy.

What would happen if Argentina beat France in the Qatar 2022 Final?

In the event of a victory against France, Argentina would win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will be rewarded with gold medals for their impressive performance. The World Cup gold medalists will take home $42 million prize money in addition to bragging rights.

Messi will play in his last World Cup hoping to match the feats of Diego Maradona, whose performance against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 tournament is still spoken about to this day in Argentina. After winning the tournament in 1978 on home soil, they went on to win it again in 1990.

For Qatar 2022, the Knockout Round consists of one-game playoffs. Therefore, there is no opportunity to win the series by taking game two. There is no room for a mistake in this win-or-go-home approach. For Luis Scaloni's squad to grab their third World Cup gold, they must win in regular time, after extra time, or triumph on penalties.