On Saturday, Argentina and Australia will battle in a World Cup Round of 16 clash with Quarter-Final berths at stake for both teams. Here, check out what would happen if Lionel Messi's side suffers a defeat in this matchup.

Argentina have rebounded from their humiliating Group C Matchday 1 setback to Saudi Arabia and are now ready to go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup Knockout Stage. There, they will compete for Lionel Messi's lone shot at a World Cup title.

After beating Mexico and Poland to go to the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, La Alibceleste were drawn to play the lowest-ranked team in the competition in retaliation for their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia. But before they can play in just their second-ever World Cup knockout game, they must first face a brave Australia squad who surprised Denmark in the last Group Stage encounter.

Australia's national soccer team suffered a heartbreaking opening-game loss to eventual Group D winner France, but they came back strong to defeat Tunisia and, most crucially, Denmark by a score of 1-0 to advance to the round of 16. Despite the oddsmakers favoring Argentina, this edition of the World Cup has shown us that anything is possible.

What would happen if Argentina lose to Australia in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16?

Quite simply, if Argentina's national soccer team suffer a defeat, they would be knocked out of the tournament in the last 16. For the World Cup, the Knockout Round consists of one-game playoffs.

Therefore, there is no opportunity to win the series by taking game two. There is no room for a mistake in this win-or-go-home approach. In order to go through to the Quarter-Finals, La Aliceleste must win, either in regular time, after extra time, or on penalties.

Argentina will be looking to improve upon their dismal performance in the 2018 World Cup, in which they were ousted in the round of 16. Back then, they were defeated by eventual champions France in a close 4-3 game. In 2014, however, they made it to the Quarter-Finals before losing to Germany in the Final.