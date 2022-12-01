The four-time world champions have their backs to the wall and need a result against Costa Rica to move on to the round of 16.

Germany has a calculator in their hands as they enter their final match of World Cup group stage action. The Germans were shocked by Japan 2-1 and then played the match of the tournament against Spain in a 1-1 draw.

Costa Rica on the other hand bounced back after a brutal 7-0 defeat to Spain with a 1-0 win over Japan. Los Ticos by no means are out of the tournament and if they can capture a shock win over Germany it would be a historic knockout round appearance.

But what happens if Germany and Costa Rica tie? Find out below.

Scenarios if Germany and Costa Rica ends in a tie

A draw between the two sides would mean that Germany is knocked out of the competition. Germany can only advance with a win over Costa Rica and a Spanish victory over Japan.

Costa Rica will go through with a win over Germany and could even earn top spot in the group if Japan and Spain draw. A draw will see Costa Rica go through only if Spain defeats Japan. A draw against Germany and a Japan win would almost certainly be the end of Costa Rica in the tournament as they would need to make up a 13-goal difference.