On Sunday, the Lusail Stadium will host the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final, featuring Argentina and France. Here, check out what would happen if Les Blues triumph in this matchup.

The last game of the 2022 World Cup will be played on Sunday, December 18, at the Lusail Stadium. When France face South American powerhouse Argentina in the Grand Final in Qatar, Les Blues will be eager to defend the crown they won four years ago in Russia.

As a star-studded squad, they were hopeful for a deep tournament run, but they knew they had to be careful of the previous tendency of tournament champions failing to advance out of their group. Injuries had plagued them in the lead-up to the competition, and they had little chance of winning.

With just one victory in their previous six games, Didier Deschamps' squad entered the 2022 World Cup hoping his players would find their form in time for the Knockout Round in Qatar. The French, however, won their group and advanced to the next round, where they would ultimately overcome Australia, Poland, England, and Morocco en route to the championship match.

What would happen if France beat Argentina in the Qatar 2022 Final?

In the event of a victory against Argentina, France would win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will be rewarded with gold medals for their impressive performance. The World Cup gold medalists will take home $42 million in prize money in addition to bragging rights.

France's national team is aiming to defend their World Cup title. They seek to set a precedent by successfully defending their title in the Middle East despite making considerable changes to their roster after the 2018 World Cup. If they do, they will join a small club of nations that includes Brazil and Italy.

For Qatar 2022, the Knockout Round consists of one-game playoffs. Therefore, there is no opportunity to win the series by taking game two. There is no room for a mistake in this win-or-go-home approach. For Didier Deschamps' squad to grab their third World Cup gold, they must win in regular time, after extra time, or triumph in a penalty series.