For Germany a loss to Costa Rica would seal their fate at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Germany loses to Costa Rica in the FIFA World Cup?

Germany has a calculator in their hands as they enter their final match of World Cup group stage action. The Germans were shocked by Japan 2-1 and then played the match of the tournament against Spain in a 1-1 draw.

Costa Rica on the other hand bounced back after a brutal 7-0 defeat to Spain with a 1-0 win over Japan. Los Ticos by no means are out of the tournament and if they can capture a shock win over Germany it would be a historic knockout round appearance.

But what happens if Germany loses to Costa Rica? Find out below, watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

What would a Germany defeat mean for Group E

Plain and simple it’s win or go home for Germany; a defeat or loss would mean automatic elimination for Hansi Flick’s side. It would mark the second consecutive World Cup Germany has been eliminated in the Group stage.

The Germans prior to 2018 had never finished below 10th place since 1938 where they were knocked out in the first round. Germany had been at least semifinalists since 2002- 2014