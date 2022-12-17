The Golden Boot award is given to the player who scored the most at a FIFA World Cup. But what happens if two players or more finish tied on goals scored at Qatar 2022? Let's take a look.

World soccer had been waiting it for years, but unfortunately, Qatar 2022 is coming to an end. This year's FIFA World Cup has brought us some memorable games, with two powerhouses like Argentina and France reaching the grand final.

While the most important trophy is still up for grabs, there are other important accolades that also remain at stake. In regard to the individual awards, the Golden Boot is without any doubt one of the most interesting.

Given to the top scorer of the World Cup, there's only one game left to see who ends up with the award. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have both scored five goals so far. So what happens if they finish tied? Let's take a look.

Golden Boot tiebreaker: What happens if two or more players finish tied?

When two or more players finish tied on goals scored at a World Cup, the tiebreaker comes into play. The first tiebreaker is the number of assists provided, to reward the player who had a hand in more goals.

If the tie persists, the second tiebreaker is the number of minutes played. That means, the player with less playing time gets the upper hand. This is what the Golden Boot race looks like ahead of the final:

Player Goals Assists Minutes played 1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) 5 3 570 2. Kylian Mbappe (France) 5 2 477 3. Julian Alvarez (Argentina) 4 0 364 4. Olivier Giroud (France) 4 0 383

