Uruguay arrived in Qatar 2022 aiming to have another deep run at a FIFA World Cup. Find out here where do they currently stand in the world ranking.

Though they struggled for much of the South American qualifiers, Uruguay ended up securing another presence at a FIFA World Cup. The two-time world champions arrived in Qatar 2022 with high aspirations, aiming to have a performance to remember.

The group stage draw set up a challenging scenario for La Celeste, who were drawn against Portugal, South Korea, and Ghana. However, Uruguay know a thing or two about overcoming adversity.

Qatar 2022 will mean the end of an era for an Uruguayan generation that wrote history, with Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera, and Diego Godin among those who might be playing in their final World Cup. Check out where the team currently ranks.

Where do Uruguay stand in the FIFA World ranking

Uruguay are currently No. 14 in the FIFA World ranking, last updated on October 6. Their World Cup performance, of course, will determine whether they climb or drop positions when the updated list is released.

