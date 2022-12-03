Australia is facing Argentina for a ticket to the quarterfinals in the 2022 World Cup. Check out here, why they play wearing green and gold as their colors.

Australia is facing Argentina for a ticket to the quarterfinals in the 2022 World Cup. It’s their first encounter ever in a World Cup. La Albiceleste want to continue their journey to another final, but the Socceroos will be trying to upset them.

Australia is playing their second ever match in the Round of 16, after advancing for the first time in 2006. They were defeated by eventual champions Italy, as the Europeans won 1-0 thanks to Francesco Totti scoring a last-minute penalty.

Many people are familiar with the Australian flag, which is based on the British Blue Ensign, and its traditional colors blue, white and red. However, the Australian national soccer team wears green and gold. Here, check out the reason why.

The reason Australia wear green and gold at the World Cup

The reason why the Australian teams wear green and gold is because those are their national colors. According to the Government page of the country, gold represents “Australia's beaches, mineral wealth, grain harvests and the fleece of Australian wool.”

Meanwhile, green represents the “forests, eucalyptus trees and pastures of the Australian landscape.” On the other hand, these two colors are also the colors of Australia's national floral emblem, which is the golden wattle.

